Ark Trading 2.3% Lower This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. Ark has a market capitalization of $53.86 million and $2.39 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00019711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006627 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005579 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004786 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,350,882 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

