Ardor (ARDR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.20 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $96.97 million and $2.20 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0971 or 0.00000472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Ardor
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
