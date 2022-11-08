Apriem Advisors Has $346,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Apriem Advisors decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Biogen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,334,768,000 after purchasing an additional 77,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after acquiring an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,071 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $5.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.93. 18,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $287.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.43 and a 200-day moving average of $219.16.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.32.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

