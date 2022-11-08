Apriem Advisors Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.55.

Netflix Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.22 on Tuesday, hitting $261.82. The company had a trading volume of 91,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,918,067. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

