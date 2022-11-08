Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th.
Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). On average, analysts expect Applied Molecular Transport to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Applied Molecular Transport Stock Up 7.0 %
AMTI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.92. 100,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,644. Applied Molecular Transport has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.30.
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.
