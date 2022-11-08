Applied Materials (AMAT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/28/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $279.00.

10/28/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $347.00 to $279.00.

10/21/2022 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $100.00.

10/18/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Applied Materials is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2022 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $155.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $109.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $100.00.

10/13/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $126.00 to $95.00.

10/11/2022 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/10/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/7/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $140.00 to $125.00.

9/29/2022 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/28/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2022 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.09. 429,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,130,576. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.85. The stock has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Applied Materials by 145.2% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

