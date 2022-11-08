Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

AAPL stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.50. 87,674,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,545,375. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.63. Apple has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,007,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in Apple by 100.2% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 109,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 54,812 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 8.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 65,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

