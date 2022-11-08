AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $2,072,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 115.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 44.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 4.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AppFolio Trading Down 2.1 %

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $1,680,762.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,454,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 600 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $63,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,238,184.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 16,197 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $1,680,762.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,200 shares in the company, valued at $6,454,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,070,964. 22.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $111.90 on Tuesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $139.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average of $101.68.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.38. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $125.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppFolio

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Articles

