API3 Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (API3)

API3 (API3) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 8th. One API3 token can now be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00009886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $113.39 million and approximately $21.10 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.80 or 0.00564906 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,458.99 or 0.29425041 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About API3

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

