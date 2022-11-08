API3 (API3) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $109.09 Million

API3 (API3) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One API3 token can now be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00009379 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $109.09 million and $15.31 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.53 or 0.00567677 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5,653.09 or 0.29569371 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000325 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

