ApeCoin (APE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.20 Billion

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 8th. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $446.58 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for $3.83 or 0.00020664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.20 or 0.00562056 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,424.73 or 0.29260275 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin was first traded on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,218,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.The APE Foundation is the steward of ApeCoin. It is the base layer on which ApeCoin holders in the ApeCoin DAO can build.The Foundation facilitates decentralized and community-led governance and is designed to become more decentralized over time. It is tasked with administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO, and is responsible for day-to-day administration, bookkeeping, project management, and other tasks that ensure the DAO community’s ideas have the support they need to become a reality.The goal of the APE Foundation is to steward the growth and development of the APE ecosystem in a fair and inclusive way. It utilizes the Ecosystem Fund, which is controlled by a multisig wallet, to pay its expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

