Analysts Set Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) PT at $22.60

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.