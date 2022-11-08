Analysts Set Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Target Price at GBX 1,940

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,940 ($22.34).

Several analysts recently commented on ENT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,950 ($22.45) to GBX 1,450 ($16.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,871 ($21.54) to GBX 1,800 ($20.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($23.60) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 1,306.20 ($15.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,611.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,188.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,272.34. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 994.60 ($11.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,034 ($23.42).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a GBX 8.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

