Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM):

11/4/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $108.00.

11/1/2022 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $130.00.

10/31/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $111.00 to $114.00.

10/27/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to $104.00.

10/19/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

10/18/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $98.00.

10/12/2022 – Exxon Mobil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $109.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $109.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,982,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,656,730. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $113.99. The firm has a market cap of $468.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 660,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,527,000 after buying an additional 110,147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

