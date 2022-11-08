Ampleforth (AMPL) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $801,591.00

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $51.44 million and approximately $801,591.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00005416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth’s launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

