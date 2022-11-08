Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $277.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $277.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.07.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

