AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.61-$5.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.05 billion. AMETEK also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.47 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.80.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $136.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.77. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 45.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after buying an additional 485,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 22.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,593,000 after purchasing an additional 373,148 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,830,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,904,000 after purchasing an additional 222,881 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1,333.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 183,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,456,000 after purchasing an additional 170,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

