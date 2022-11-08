American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.72-$4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Water Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.39-$4.49 EPS.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.33.

Shares of AWK traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.58. 15,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.70. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

