American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.20–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $151.20 million-$154.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.47 million. American Public Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$5.94–$5.87 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APEI. Truist Financial lowered their target price on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut American Public Education from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education Trading Down 0.7 %

APEI traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 153,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,287. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a market cap of $233.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.76. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $149.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.