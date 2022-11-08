American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Insider John B. Berding Sells 12,745 Shares

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:AFG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.05. The stock had a trading volume of 324,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,002. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $152.29.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 166.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.