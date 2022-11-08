American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Trading Down 16.4%

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 16.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.13. 34,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 371,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 24.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,792,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after buying an additional 196,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,512,000 after buying an additional 193,277 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth $5,883,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.