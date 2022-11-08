AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCXGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

Shares of AMCX traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $787.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 35,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

