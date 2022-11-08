AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.02 and last traded at $20.02. 5,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 392,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

AMC Networks Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $836.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AMC Networks by 412.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in AMC Networks by 78.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

