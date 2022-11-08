Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) VP Sells $33,488.39 in Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $33,488.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,816 shares in the company, valued at $220,488.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMAL stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 145,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,355. The stock has a market cap of $733.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.75. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

