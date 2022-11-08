Altman Advisors Inc. Takes $1.34 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,900 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HP by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after purchasing an additional 573,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in HP by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in HP by 41.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in HP by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,991,926 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,207,000 after purchasing an additional 426,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 0.9 %

HPQ stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,486,414. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

