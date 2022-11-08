Altman Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 303.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 85.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 196.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom Stock Down 0.8 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Shares of DXCM traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.58. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.21.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

