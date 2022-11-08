Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) PT Raised to $195.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $189.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE AMR opened at $178.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.23 and its 200 day moving average is $148.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $186.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $30.89 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 172.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 82.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $2,500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 59.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

