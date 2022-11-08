Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.76-$2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.82-$2.96 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.57. 2,444,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,499. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LNT shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,369,000 after purchasing an additional 32,206 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

