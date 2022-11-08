Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.82-2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.90. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.76-$2.83 EPS.

Alliant Energy stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.57. 2,444,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,499. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.33. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on LNT shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

