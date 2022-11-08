Allbirds (BIRD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.78 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allbirds to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allbirds Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.03. 1,177,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,572. The company has a market capitalization of $446.52 million and a P/E ratio of -4.39. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 112,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allbirds by 1,721.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,920 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allbirds by 54.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 419,041 shares in the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIRD. KeyCorp began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Allbirds from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.57.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Further Reading

