Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Holdings Trimmed by Vision Capital Corp

Vision Capital Corp trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 341,983 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up about 5.3% of Vision Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vision Capital Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $22,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ARE. Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.20.

Shares of ARE opened at $146.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.74 and a 12 month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

