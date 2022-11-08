Aire Advisors LLC Sells 937 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.69. 497,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,443,867. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.83 and its 200 day moving average is $163.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

