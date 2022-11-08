Aire Advisors LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Kinross Gold by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 198,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 33,995 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 640,661 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 430,440 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,149,892. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research firms have commented on KGC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

