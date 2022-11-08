Aire Advisors LLC Has $11.79 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,315 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $74.38. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,629. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $96.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average of $74.09.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

