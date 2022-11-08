Aire Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Aire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for approximately 0.6% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 495.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,304. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.45 and a 200-day moving average of $279.18. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.