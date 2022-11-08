Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Lowered to $290.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

APD has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $273.00 to $252.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $294.78.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:APD opened at $277.63 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.93.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

