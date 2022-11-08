AIkido Pharma (AIKI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.50). On average, analysts expect AIkido Pharma to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AIKI opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97. AIkido Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hayes acquired 38,208 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $241,856.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 122,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at $773,677.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Soo Yu acquired 44,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $284,185.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $334,825.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 88,139 shares of company stock worth $558,357. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AIkido Pharma stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) by 247.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,284 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of AIkido Pharma worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

