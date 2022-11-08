AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 3,517 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth about $118,168,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth about $75,923,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in APA by 954.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,242,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 6,220.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 903,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,534,000 after acquiring an additional 889,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

APA stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.26. 171,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,913,907. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

APA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

