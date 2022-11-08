AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:MAA traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.27. 18,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,863. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.50. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.