AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $966,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 56.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,233,000 after purchasing an additional 868,456 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after acquiring an additional 555,419 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,538,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,034,000 after acquiring an additional 549,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $173,147,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCO traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,480. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $403.73. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

