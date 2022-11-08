AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $10.96 on Tuesday, hitting $425.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,305. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.61. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,221.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,261,475. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

