AdvisorShares Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,148 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.45% of Leafly worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly in the first quarter valued at about $1,536,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 29,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $41,697.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,874.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Samuel James Louis Martin sold 26,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $39,537.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 29,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $41,697.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868,444 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,874.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,164 shares of company stock valued at $384,669 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leafly Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LFLY shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

LFLY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. 25,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leafly Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Leafly Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

