AdvisorShares Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,618 shares during the quarter. Tilray comprises 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.19% of Tilray worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price target for the company. Haywood Securities cut their target price on Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.49.

Insider Activity

Tilray Trading Up 4.3 %

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,574,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,130,910.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 419,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,367,134. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.67.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.