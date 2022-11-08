AdvisorShares Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Silgan comprises approximately 0.4% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 439.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Silgan by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,201,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $49.83. 5,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $48.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.71.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

