AdvisorShares Investments LLC Decreases Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Reynolds Consumer Products makes up 0.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 79.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $70,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 417.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REYN. Barclays cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 5.4 %

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.23%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

