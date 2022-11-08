AdvisorShares Investments LLC Cuts Position in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its stake in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 326,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Power REIT comprises 1.2% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Power REIT worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Power REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. 270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.39. Power REIT has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $81.99.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

