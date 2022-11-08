AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $44,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after acquiring an additional 526,994 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,950,000 after acquiring an additional 475,137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,541,000 after acquiring an additional 449,724 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 522.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 518,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after acquiring an additional 435,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,177.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,884 shares of company stock worth $660,251 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iron Mountain Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.02. 25,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

