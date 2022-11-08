Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 211,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,862 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,596,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 675.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,763,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $195,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,417 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $3.98 on Tuesday, hitting $81.56. 314,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,697,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $79.44 and a 12 month high of $123.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

