Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,956 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,956 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $61,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $32,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.26.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $329.03. 98,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

