Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,600,000 after acquiring an additional 139,061 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,567,000 after acquiring an additional 321,693 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.78.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of APD traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.44. 13,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,706. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.72 and a 200 day moving average of $244.93.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

